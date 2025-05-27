STRAITS TRANSIT TRAINING

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 22, 2025) 2nd Lt. Jayson Kaiser, from Stafford, Virginia and 1st Lt. Josh Niblo, from Chesapeake, Virginia, assigned to the small caliber arms team (SCAT) aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), identify and report surface contacts inbound to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) during a simulated straits transit. The Iwo Jima ARG and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are at sea training as an integrated warfighting team. ARGMEUEX prepared integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Riley Patterson)