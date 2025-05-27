SCAT TRAINING

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 22, 2025) Lance Cpl. Jonathan Collins, from Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Lance Cpl. Cameron Roberts Epps, from Cape Coral, Florida, receive training from Chief Gunner’s Mate Kevin Love, from Arkansas, and Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Joshua Gross, from Norfolk, Virginia, during a simulated straits transit. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are at sea training as an integrated warfighting team. ARGMEUEX prepared integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Riley Patterson)