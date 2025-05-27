Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWO ARG steams in formation

    IWO ARG steams in formation

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Riley Patterson 

    USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 22, 2025) Ensign Anuga Ekanayake, from New York City, New York, navigates the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) in formation with the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) and the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a simulated straits transit. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are at sea training as an integrated warfighting team. ARGMEUEX prepared integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Riley Patterson)

    IWO ARG steams in formation
    SCAT TRAINING
    STRAITS TRANSIT TRAINING
    STRAITS TRANSIT TRAINING
    STRAITS TRANSIT TRAINING
    IWO ARG STEAMS IN FORMATION

