Cyber Integration Center groundbreaking Ceremony

Pamela Evette, Lieutenant Governor for South Carolina, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin Stilwell, the adjutant general of South Carolina, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ryan M. Janovic, Commander of the U.S. Army cyber center of excellence and Fort Eisenhower were joined by distinguished guests for the ceremonial breaking of the ground for the South Carolina National Guard Cyber Integration and Readiness centers May 27, 2025, at the University of South Carolina Aiken (USCA) in Aiken, South Carolina. The new state-of-the-art center will provide networking opportunities and a platform to foster and strengthen cyber security assets and partnerships between the South Carolina National Guard and other branches of service, as well as the private and academic sectors. The complex will also support training and logistics for two South Carolina Guard units and provide USCA students with mentorship and real-world experience. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Ana-Grace Catoe)