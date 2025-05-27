Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cyber Integration Center groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cyber Integration Center groundbreaking Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Ana-Grace Catoe 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Pamela Evette, Lieutenant Governor for South Carolina, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin Stilwell, the adjutant general of South Carolina, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ryan M. Janovic, Commander of the U.S. Army cyber center of excellence and Fort Eisenhower were joined by distinguished guests for the ceremonial breaking of the ground for the South Carolina National Guard Cyber Integration and Readiness centers May 27, 2025, at the University of South Carolina Aiken (USCA) in Aiken, South Carolina. The new state-of-the-art center will provide networking opportunities and a platform to foster and strengthen cyber security assets and partnerships between the South Carolina National Guard and other branches of service, as well as the private and academic sectors. The complex will also support training and logistics for two South Carolina Guard units and provide USCA students with mentorship and real-world experience. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Ana-Grace Catoe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 15:51
    Photo ID: 9068195
    VIRIN: 250527-A-FO188-6885
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 7.41 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Integration Center groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Ana-Grace Catoe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cyber Integration Center groundbreaking Ceremony
    Cyber Integration Center groundbreaking Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    South Carolina National Guard
    SC National Guard
    Soldiers
    National Guard
    SCNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download