    South Carolina National Guard Cybersecurity Center at USCA

    Cyber Integration Center groundbreaking Ceremony

    Photo By Sgt. Ana-Grace Catoe | Pamela Evette, Lieutenant Governor for South Carolina, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Story by Maj. Karla Evans 

    South Carolina National Guard

    AIKEN, S.C. – The South Carolina National Guard (SCNG) and University of South Carolina Aiken (USCA) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new $13 million Cyber Integration Center, May 27, on the USCA campus.

    The facility, which is located next to the Savannah River National Laboratory’s Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative, will strengthen partnerships between cybersecurity professionals from the private sector, government agencies, and academia. The center’s design incorporates classroom space, advanced training areas, operational suites, and administrative offices to support a dynamic learning and working environment.

    “This center represents a significant investment not only to our state’s cybersecurity capabilities but to our national security,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell, adjutant general of South Carolina. “The partnership with USCA will be invaluable in developing a trained and experienced workforce prepared to meet evolving cyber threats.”

    The Cyber Integration Center will serve as a central hub for the South Carolina Army National Guard’s growing cybersecurity complex in Aiken, which also includes a 43,000- square-foot Readiness Center, an investment of over $30 million. It will directly support training and logistical needs for two South Carolina Army National Guard units. Furthermore, the Readiness Center will offer USCA students unique opportunities for mentorship and practical, real-world experience alongside National Guard personnel. Both facilities are a total investment of over $44 million on USCA’s campus.
    Aiken is a growing regional cybersecurity center.

    The South Carolina National Guard is a community-based organization. The Cyber Integration Center reflects a commitment to the growth of the community and modernization, which will provide enduring protection to South Carolina and the nation from cyber-attacks.

