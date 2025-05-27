Cyber Integration Center groundbreaking Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell, the adjutant general of South Carolina, speaks at a ground-breaking ceremony at the Cyber Integration Center, May 27, 2025, at the University of South Carolina Aiken (USCA) in Aiken, South Carolina. The South Carolina National Guard, in partnership with the University of South Carolina Aiken (USCA), hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the Cyber Integration and Readiness centers which are expected to be completed in 2026. The state-of-the-art center will provide networking opportunities and a platform to foster and strengthen cyber security assets and partnerships between the South Carolina National Guard and other branches of service, as well as the private and academic sectors. The complex will also support training and logistics for two South Carolina Guard units and provide USCA students with mentorship and real-world experience. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Ana-Grace Catoe)