JRM holds mental health resources brief

250522-N-ML137-1056 ASAN, Guam (May 22, 2025) U.S. Navy Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Dexter Anis, regional alcohol and drug control officer for Joint Region Marianas, makes a comment during a mental health resources information brief at JRM headquarters, May 22. The brief provided information about various mental health resources available to service members and their families stationed on Guam, including: Advocacy and Prevention programs with Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR), Chaplain services, Military Family Life Counseling, Naval Hospital Guam Behavioral Health, and Integrated Primary Prevention Program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)