JRM holds mental health resources brief

250522-N-ML137-1061 ASAN, Guam (May 22, 2025) Mark Calvo, regional integrated prevention coordinator with the Warfighter and Family Readiness Program for Joint Region Marianas, gives a presentation about the Integrated Primary Prevention Program to Joint Region Marianas staff at JRM headquarters, May 22. The brief provided information about various mental health resources available to service members and their families stationed on Guam, including: Advocacy and Prevention programs with Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR), Chaplain services, Military Family Life Counseling, Naval Hospital Guam Behavioral Health, and IPP program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)