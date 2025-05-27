JRM holds mental health resources brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250522-N-ML137-1012 ASAN, Guam (May 22, 2025) Elizabeth Lin, regional counseling, advocacy and prevention (CAP) interdisciplinary supervisor with the Warfighter and Family Readiness Program for Joint Region Marianas, gives a presentation about the CAP program’s services to JRM staff at JRM headquarters, May 22. The brief provided information about various mental health resources available to service members and their families stationed on Guam, including: Advocacy and Prevention programs with Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR), Chaplain services, Military Family Life Counseling, Naval Hospital Guam Behavioral Health, and Integrated Primary Prevention Program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)