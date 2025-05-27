Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRM holds mental health resources brief [Image 3 of 7]

    JRM holds mental health resources brief

    ASAN, GUAM

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Region Marianas

    250522-N-ML137-1012 ASAN, Guam (May 22, 2025) Elizabeth Lin, regional counseling, advocacy and prevention (CAP) interdisciplinary supervisor with the Warfighter and Family Readiness Program for Joint Region Marianas, gives a presentation about the CAP program’s services to JRM staff at JRM headquarters, May 22. The brief provided information about various mental health resources available to service members and their families stationed on Guam, including: Advocacy and Prevention programs with Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR), Chaplain services, Military Family Life Counseling, Naval Hospital Guam Behavioral Health, and Integrated Primary Prevention Program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 00:00
    Photo ID: 9066019
    VIRIN: 250522-N-ML137-1012
    Resolution: 7000x4672
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: ASAN, GU
    This work, JRM holds mental health resources brief [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mental health
    Guam
    wellness
    readiness
    mindset
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)

