JRM holds mental health resources brief

250522-N-ML137-1051 ASAN, Guam (May 22, 2025) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Adrian Cuellar, director of mental health for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guam, gives a presentation about Naval Hospital Guam’s behavioral health services to Joint Region Marianas staff at JRM headquarters, May 22. The brief provided information about various mental health resources available to service members and their families stationed on Guam, including: Advocacy and Prevention programs with Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR), Chaplain services, Military Family Life Counseling, Naval Hospital Guam Behavioral Health, and Integrated Primary Prevention Program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)