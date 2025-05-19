Laurens County Honors the Fallen on Memorial Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell, the adjutant general of South Carolina, joined community members, veterans, local officials, and civic leaders from across Laurens County at the county’s Veterans Memorial Monument on Monday, May 26, 2025, for a Memorial Day ceremony honoring the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our nation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Karla N. Evans)