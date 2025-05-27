Laurens County Honors the Fallen on Memorial Day

Photo By Maj. Karla Evans | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell, the adjutant general of South Carolina, joined...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Karla Evans | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell, the adjutant general of South Carolina, joined community members, veterans, local officials, and civic leaders from across Laurens County at the county’s Veterans Memorial Monument on Monday, May 26, 2025, for a Memorial Day ceremony honoring the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our nation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Karla N. Evans) see less | View Image Page

LAURENS CITY, S.C. – The possibility of rain did not deter community members across Laurens County from gathering at the Veterans Memorial monument on Monday, May 26, 2025, to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to the nation during a Memorial Day ceremony.

The Laurens County Hall of Heroes hosted the event in partnership with Laurens City and Clinton City. Keynote speaker U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell, adjutant general of South Carolina, veterans, local officials, and Laurens County residents attended the event in tribute to the fallen. Under overcast skies and the shadow of the monument, the ceremony began with the presentation of colors by a Clinton High School Junior ROTC color guard, followed by the national anthem and invocation.

“We are a patriotic city and patriotic county,” said Nathan Senn, mayor of Laurens City, in his opening remarks. “And today, we pause together to remember. Our freedom was bought at a great cost, and we must never forget that.”

Randy Randall, mayor of Clinton City, offered personal reflections as he recalled his late friend, U.S. Army Capt. Kimberley Hampton. Hampton, 27, of Easley, South Carolina, was killed on Jan. 2, 2024, when her OH-58 Kiowa helicopter was shot down by enemy fire in Fallujah, Iraq. She was serving with the 1st Battalion, 82nd Aviation Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

“She inspired everyone around her,” Randall said. “She is remembered for the love she had for her country.”

Echoing Lincoln at Gettysburg, keynote speaker U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell, adjutant general of South Carolina, acknowledged that no words could truly capture the sacrifice of those who died serving our country. Nevertheless, Stilwell called on himself and those in attendance to renew their devotion to the ideals of the United States and to firmly resolve that the sacrifices of fallen service members would not be in vain. Stilwell concluded by offering a sentiment he wished he could have added to Lincoln’s historic speech: “To the Soldiers who died for our freedom, and to their families: we thank you; we love you, and we will never forget you.”

The program included wreaths being placed at the base of the memorial by Senn, Stilwell, and Randall, followed by the playing of “Taps.” Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Donald Evans reminded attendees of the enduring legacy of Laurens County residents who have served and died “They stood between us and danger, between liberty and tyranny. Their sacrifice is the foundation of our freedom.”