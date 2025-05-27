Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Laurens County Honors the Fallen on Memorial Day [Image 6 of 6]

    Laurens County Honors the Fallen on Memorial Day

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Maj. Karla Evans 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell, the adjutant general of South Carolina, joined community members, veterans, local officials, and civic leaders from across Laurens County at the county’s Veterans Memorial Monument on Monday, May 26, 2025, for a Memorial Day ceremony honoring the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our nation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Karla N. Evans)

