White Beach Security Drills

WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan
Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 2nd Class Adam Sullivan, from East Greenwich, Rhode Island, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 1, Expeditionary Mine Countermeasure Company 1-3, disarms a simulated improvised explosive device during anti-terrorism training drills on White Beach Naval Facility, May 20, 2025. Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth),
|05.20.2025
|05.27.2025 20:16
|9065806
|250520-N-DN657-1118
|8256x5504
|1.33 MB
|OKINAWA, JP
|EAST GREENWICH, RHODE ISLAND, US
|1
|0
