Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    White Beach Security Drills [Image 4 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    White Beach Security Drills

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan
    Master-At-Arms Seaman Ryan San Miguel, left, from San Antonio, and Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Grady Coté, from Williamsburg, Virginia, both assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) security department, give directions to the operator of a simulated suspicious vehicle during anti-terrorism training drills on White Beach Naval Facility, May 20, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 20:16
    Photo ID: 9065801
    VIRIN: 250520-N-DN657-1026
    Resolution: 7874x5249
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, White Beach Security Drills [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    White Beach Security Drills
    White Beach Security Drills
    White Beach Security Drills
    White Beach Security Drills
    White Beach Security Drills
    White Beach Security Drills
    White Beach Security Drills
    White Beach Security Drills
    White Beach Security Drills
    White Beach Security Drills
    White Beach Security Drills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Anti-terrorism
    White Beach
    Security drills
    CFAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download