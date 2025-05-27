White Beach Security Drills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan

A Sailor assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) acts as a suspect for a simulated vehicle threat during anti-terrorism training drills on White Beach Naval Facility, May 20, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)