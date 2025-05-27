White Beach Security Drills

WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan
Master-At-Arms 1st Class Ricardo Williams, left, from Tampa, Florida, and Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Grady Coté, from Williamsburg, Virginia, both assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) security department, approach a simulated suspicious vehicle during anti-terrorism training drills on White Beach Naval Facility, May 20, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
