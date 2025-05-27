Travis AFB hosts honorary commanders for mission immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Honorary commanders assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing learn about mission-oriented protective posture gear during a tour of the 60th Mission Support Group at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 9, 2025. The Honorary Commander Program gives community leaders an inside look at the base’s mission, operations and personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)