Travis AFB hosts honorary commanders for mission immersion

Honorary commanders assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing get a firsthand look at the 60th Security Forces Squadron's military working dog unit during a tour of the squadrons that make up the 60th Mission Support Group at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 9, 2025. Designed as a bridge between military and civilian communities, the Honorary Commander Program immerses participants in the base’s mission and daily operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)