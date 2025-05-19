An honorary commander assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing participates in a fuel test during a tour of the 60th Mission Support Group at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 9, 2025. The Honorary Commander Program gives community leaders an inside look at the base’s mission, operations and personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 18:51
|Photo ID:
|9065782
|VIRIN:
|250509-F-RX511-1472
|Resolution:
|5960x3973
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB hosts honorary commanders for mission immersion [Image 5 of 5], by Gary Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.