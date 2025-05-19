Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB hosts honorary commanders for mission immersion [Image 1 of 5]

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Gary Edwards 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Honorary commanders assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing get a firsthand look of the 60th Communications Squadron during a tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 9, 2025. Designed as a bridge between military and civilian communities, the Honorary Commander Program immerses participants in the base’s mission and daily operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 18:51
    Photo ID: 9065780
    VIRIN: 250509-F-RX511-1058
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB hosts honorary commanders for mission immersion [Image 5 of 5], by Gary Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis Air Force Base
    60th Air Mobility Wing
    Honorary Commanders
    60th Mission Support Group

