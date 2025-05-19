U.S. Chargé d’Affaires meets with C7F Commander aboard USS Blue Ridge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SYDNEY (May 27, 2025) – U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Erika Olson speaks with Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Rear Adm. Kyle Gantt, deputy commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, and Rear Adm. Katie Sheldon, vice commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, during a limited country team brief aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), while in port for a scheduled port visit to Sydney, May 27, 2025. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)