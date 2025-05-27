Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Chargé d’Affaires meets with C7F Commander aboard USS Blue Ridge [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Chargé d’Affaires meets with C7F Commander aboard USS Blue Ridge

    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Breeden    

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    SYDNEY (May 27, 2025) – U.S. 7th Fleet Commander, Vice Adm. Fred Kacher speaks with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Erika Olson during an office call aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), while in port for a scheduled port visit to Sydney, May 27, 2025. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    VIRIN: 250527-N-PH222-1006
    This work, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires meets with C7F Commander aboard USS Blue Ridge [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

