U.S. Chargé d’Affaires meets with C7F Commander aboard USS Blue Ridge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SYDNEY (May 27, 2025) – U.S. 7th Fleet Commander, Vice Adm. Fred Kacher speaks with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Erika Olson during an office call aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), while in port for a scheduled port visit to Sydney, May 27, 2025. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)