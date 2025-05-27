U.S. Chargé d’Affaires meets with C7F Commander aboard USS Blue Ridge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SYDNEY (May 27, 2025) – U.S. 7th Fleet Commander, Vice Adm. Fred Kacher greets U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Erika Olson prior to an office call aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), during a scheduled port visit to Sydney, May 27, 2025. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)