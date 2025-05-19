U.S. Chargé d’Affaires meets with C7F Commander aboard USS Blue Ridge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SYDNEY (May 27, 2025) – (Right to left) U.S. 7th Fleet Commander, Vice Adm. Fred Kacher poses for a photo with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Erika Olson and Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), prior to an office call aboard Blue Ridge during a scheduled port visit to Sydney, May 27, 2025. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)