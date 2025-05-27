Local residents, veterans and service members gather at the eternal Flame at Memorial Park following the annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony in Arlington Heights, Illinois, May 26, 2025. U.S. Navy sailors from the staff unit for Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois also participated in the ceremony.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 18:31
|Photo ID:
|9065768
|VIRIN:
|250526-A-XY199-1074
|Resolution:
|1800x662
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chicagoland Soldiers and veterans honor the fallen during local Memorial Day parade [Image 3 of 3], by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chicagoland Soldiers and veterans honor the fallen during local Memorial Day parade
No keywords found.