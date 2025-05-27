Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chicagoland Soldiers and veterans honor the fallen during local Memorial Day parade

    Chicagoland Soldiers and veterans honor the fallen during local Memorial Day parade

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz 

    85th Support Command

    Local residents, veterans and service members gather at the eternal Flame at Memorial Park following the annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony in Arlington Heights, Illinois, May 26, 2025. U.S. Navy sailors from the staff unit for Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois also participated in the ceremony.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 18:31
    Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US
