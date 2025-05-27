Chicagoland Soldiers and veterans honor the fallen during local Memorial Day parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Local residents, veterans and service members gather at the eternal Flame at Memorial Park following the annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony in Arlington Heights, Illinois, May 26, 2025. U.S. Navy sailors from the staff unit for Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois also participated in the ceremony.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)