Chicagoland Soldiers and veterans honor the fallen during local Memorial Day parade

Retired Sgt. Maj. Dennis Koski, left, formerly assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, waves in a jeep during the Arlington Heights Memorial Day parade and ceremony, May 26, 2025. Koski served nearly 39 years on active and Army Reserve duty. Capt. Michael Ariola,right, serves as a public affairs officer at the 85th USARSC and previously served as an Armor officer.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)