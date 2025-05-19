Chicagoland Soldiers and veterans honor the fallen during local Memorial Day parade

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz 

    85th Support Command

    Retired Sgt. Maj. Dennis Koski, left, formerly assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, waves in a jeep during the Arlington Heights Memorial Day parade and ceremony, May 26, 2025. Koski served nearly 39 years on active and Army Reserve duty. Capt. Michael Ariola,right, serves as a public affairs officer at the 85th USARSC and previously served as an Armor officer.
    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 18:31
    Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US
