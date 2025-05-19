Retired Sgt. Maj. Dennis Koski, left, formerly assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, waves in a jeep during the Arlington Heights Memorial Day parade and ceremony, May 26, 2025. Koski served nearly 39 years on active and Army Reserve duty. Capt. Michael Ariola,right, serves as a public affairs officer at the 85th USARSC and previously served as an Armor officer.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)
Chicagoland Soldiers and veterans honor the fallen during local Memorial Day parade
