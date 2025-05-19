Chicagoland Soldiers and veterans honor the fallen during local Memorial Day parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Maj. Gen. James. H. Mukoyama delivered the keynote speech at the annual Arlington Heights Memorial Day parade and ceremony. During his active-duty service, he served as a platoon leader in the Republic of Korea and served as an infantry company commander with the 9th Division in Vietnam. Additionally, Mukoyama held a variety of positions during 18 years of Army Reserve service at the 85th USARSC. He earned the Distinguished Service Medal, Silver Star, Legion of Merit, three Bronze stars, Purple Heart, Parachutist Badge and Combat Infantryman’s Badge.

(U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)