Chicagoland Soldiers and veterans honor the fallen during local Memorial Day parade

Arlington Heights, Ill. - Flashing lights of police cars and fire trucks, the steady drum beat of marching units and distinguished guests, like retired Sgt. Maj. Dennis Koski, formerly assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, participated in the 106th annual Arlington Heights Memorial Day parade and ceremony, May 26, 2025.



“What better way to come out of retirement and participate in the Arlington Heights Memorial Day parade and honor the history of the parade and this community in how it supports the military,” said Koski, who served 38 and a half years on active and Army Reserve duty.



An estimated 4000 spectators lined the parade route for the annual Arlington Heights Memorial Day parade and ceremony, according to Herb Ruterschmidt with Community Emergency Response Team of Arlington Heights.



One of the highlights of this year’s parade is the recent discovery of citizens, formerly unknown, who were killed during the Civil War.



“This year is special because a young man from our town, Brian Maloney, on his own, researched nine additional young men from our town who were killed during the Civil War,” said Greg Padovani, Chairman of the Veteran’s Memorial Committee of Arlington Heights. “He discovered they had been lost to history for over 160 years. Today we are bringing them back to our community and honoring their sacrifice for our nation.”



Capt. Michael Ariola, currently assigned to the 85th USARSC Public Affairs Office, has participated in four Arlington Heights Memorial Day parades.



“It’s a distinct honor to represent the United States Army Reserve in the Arlington Heights Memorial Day parade and ceremony. This event stands as a solemn tribute to the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation,” said Ariola. “Each year I participate. I am privileged to engage with Veterans, Gold Star Families and members of the local community.”



Ariola also praised the Village of Arlington Heights for their dedication and efforts to organize a meaningful and respectful ceremony.



“Their commitment ensures the memory of our fallen heroes is preserved and honored with the dignity they deserve,” said Ariola.



This year’s parade featured retired Maj. Gen. James H. Mukoyama who served as Grand Marshall and keynote speaker.



“I served 18 years at the 85th USARSC in a variety of positions. At one point, the 85th (USARSC) was an infantry training division. I go back a long way with the 85th,” said Mukoyama.



During more than 30 years of service in the Army and Army Reserve, he earned the Distinguished Service Medal, the Silver Star, three Bronze stars, Purple heart, Combat Infantryman Badge and jump wings.



“I had two combat tours. One on the demilitarized zone in the Republic of Korea and I was a company commander in Vietnam,” said Mukoyama.



Becky Austin traveled from Indianapolis, Indiana to attend the parade with her grandson and husband.



“I’m so grateful for the ultimate sacrifices made by so many. We have a family friend who is a retired Marine lieutenant colonel. We understand the sacrifices made by our military and first responders,” said Austin.



The meaning of Memorial Day is especially significant for retired Lt. Col. Arturo Macaltao, who served with the 82nd Airborne Division and earned a purple heart serving with the First Cavalry Division in Vietnam during a 28-year active-duty Army career.



“I served in Santo Domingo, and I was a sergeant in Vietnam. It’s not only on Memorial Day but daily that I have memories of the two soldiers who were killed trying to save me after I was wounded near Bon Son,” said Macaltao, who tearfully recalled the efforts of a fellow soldier who came to his assistance. “Sgt. 1st Class Osuna was killed trying to reach me and get me into a rice paddy to safety.”



It’s soldiers, like Sgt 1st Class Osuna that citizens and military personnel remember.



“It’s a somber day. The reason we are here is because it’s Memorial Day. A day of remembrance,” said Arlington Heights Mayor James Tinaglia. “Today is a solemn occasion to reflect on the men and women who gave their lives in defense of the nation.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2025 Date Posted: 05.27.2025 18:31 Story ID: 498986 Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chicagoland Soldiers and veterans honor the fallen during local Memorial Day parade, by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.