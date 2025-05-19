123rd Airlift Wing welcomes newest wing command chief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Blair Baerny, right, the newly appointed command chief for the 123rd Airlift Wing, speaks during a change-of-responsibility ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., April 13, 2025. Baerny replaces Chief Master Sgt. Steven Best, who was named state command chief for the Kentucky Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)