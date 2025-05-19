Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    123rd Airlift Wing welcomes newest wing command chief [Image 13 of 13]

    123rd Airlift Wing welcomes newest wing command chief

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Blair Baerny, right, the newly appointed command chief for the 123rd Airlift Wing, speaks during a change-of-responsibility ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., April 13, 2025. Baerny replaces Chief Master Sgt. Steven Best, who was named state command chief for the Kentucky Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)

    This work, 123rd Airlift Wing welcomes newest wing command chief [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing

