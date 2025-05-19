Chief Master Sgt. Blair Baerny, the newly appointed command chief for the 123rd Airlift Wing, speaks during a change-of-responsibility ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., April 13, 2025. Baerny replaces Chief Master Sgt. Steven Best, who was named state command chief for the Kentucky Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 18:18
|Photo ID:
|9065760
|VIRIN:
|250413-Z-DI861-1519
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 123rd Airlift Wing welcomes newest wing command chief [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Joshua Horton