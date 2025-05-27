Chief Master Sgt. Blair Baerny, the newly appointed command chief for the 123rd Airlift Wing, speaks during a change-of-responsibility ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville Ky, April 13, 2025. Baerny replaces Chief Master Sgt. Steven Best , who was named state command chief for the Kentucky Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 18:18
|Photo ID:
|9065759
|VIRIN:
|250413-Z-DI861-1439
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 123rd Airlift Wing welcomes newest wing command chief [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS