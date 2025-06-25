Bearny appointed command chief for 123rd Airlift Wing

Photo By Master Sgt. Joshua Horton | Chief Master Sgt. Blair Baerny, right, accepts the 123rd Airlift Wing guidon from Col....... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Joshua Horton | Chief Master Sgt. Blair Baerny, right, accepts the 123rd Airlift Wing guidon from Col. Matthew Quienichet, 123rd Airlift Wing commander, signifying Baerny’s assumption of the role of wing command chief during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., April 13, 2025. Baerny replaces Chief Master Sgt. Steven Best, who was named state command chief for the Kentucky Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton) see less | View Image Page

Chief Master Sgt. Blair Baerny accepted the guidon of the 123rd Airlift Wing during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base here April 13, signifying his appointment as the unit’s new command chief and highest-raking enlisted Airman.



He replaces Chief Master Sgt. Steven Best, who has been named state command chief for the Kentucky Air National Guard.



Col. Matthew Quinichet, wing commander, said Baerny is “absolutely the right person to be the wing’s command chief, especially considering our shift to the Deployable Combat Wing structure and increased focus on combat employment.”



“He was chosen for his integrity, competence, professionalism and vast operational experience. The wing should be very excited to have such an experienced and connected command chief. He will be an invaluable resource, and I’m thrilled to have him join the command team.”



As wing command chief, Baerny provides leadership and resource management for enlisted personnel. He also advises the wing commander on issues affecting the morale and well- being of personnel and their families, as well as matters relating to manpower, equipment and training. He is accountable for working with a wide variety of federal and state authorities in all aspects of operations, personnel, equipment and funding matters.



Bearny, a pararescueman responsible for the rescue and recovery of personnel and equipment, most recently served as pararescue senior enlisted leader for the Kentucky Air Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 2001 and initially trained as Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialist before cross-training into the pararescue career field. After a four-year assignment with the 58th Rescue Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, he accepted a post at the 342nd Training Squadron at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, where he served as non-commissioned officer in charge of tactics and air operations training, and, eventually, director of training.



In 2015, Baerny left the active-duty Air Force to join the Kentucky Air National Guard as a pararescue team leader. He later served as operations superintendent for the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron here before stepping into the senior enlisted leader role in 2022. During his time with the unit, Baerny has deployed worldwide for six combat operations, including Iraqi Freedom, Inherent Resolve and Enduring freedom.



Baerny said he was honored by the opportunity to serve the wing as command chief, and he pledged to focus on the fundamentals of people and mission.



"The best Airmen in any career field will tell you: There is no magic,” he said. "They’re just really good at the basics."