Soldiers Experiment with High Altitude Balloons

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Servicemembers from the 2nd Multi Domain Task Force experiment with High Altitude Balloon's (HAB) in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, May 25, 2025. Soldiers demonstrate sensing capabilities while using HAB technology during Arcane Thunder 25. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force)