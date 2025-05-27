Soldiers Experiment with High Altitude Balloons

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Lars Carpenter from the 2nd Multi Domain Task Force prepares to launch the High Altitude Balloon (HAB) in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, May 25, 2025. He is securing part of the HAB before launch. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force)