Soldiers Experiment with High Altitude Balloons

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers Sgt. Eric Atwater Jr.(Right), and Pfc. Lars Carpenter (Left) from the 2nd Multi Domain Task Force experiment with High Altitude Balloon's (HAB) in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, May 25, 2025. The Soldiers work through the process of launching a HAB as a two-man team. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force)