    Soldiers Experiment with High Altitude Balloons

    Soldiers Experiment with High Altitude Balloons

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon 

    2nd Multi-Domain Task Force

    U.S. Army Sgt. Eric Atwater Jr. from the 2nd Multi Domain Task Force makes last minute checks before launching the High Altitude Balloon (HAB) in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, May 25, 2025. He is securing part of the HAB before launch. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 16:48
    Photo ID: 9065597
    VIRIN: 250523-A-IU004-1004
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 14.73 MB
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    Innovation
    Lethality
    56th Artillery Command
    High Altitude Balloon

