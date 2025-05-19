Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Santa Maria Memorial Day 2025 [Image 3 of 3]

    Santa Maria Memorial Day 2025

    LOMPOC, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Elaina Siler 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Members of the Santa Maria community and local veterans clap after U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Damian Davies, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron senior enlisted leader, gave a speech during a Memorial Day ceremony in Santa Maria, Calif., May 26, 2025. Team Vandenberg leadership participated in Memorial Day ceremonies alongside community members in Lompoc, Santa Maria, Solvang, Orcutt, Ojai, and Santa Barbara. Collectively, they paid tribute to the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service and defense of our nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 18:35
    Photo ID: 9062825
    VIRIN: 250526-F-CH143-3954
    Resolution: 1600x1143
    Size: 226.12 KB
    Location: LOMPOC, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: LOMPOC, CALIFORNIA, US
    Vandenberg
    Memorial Day
    Santa Maria

