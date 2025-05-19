Santa Maria Memorial Day 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Damian Davies, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron senior enlisted leader, gives a speech during a Memorial Day ceremony in Santa Maria, Calif., May 26, 2025. Team Vandenberg leadership participated in Memorial Day ceremonies alongside community members in Lompoc, Santa Maria, Solvang, Orcutt, Ojai, and Santa Barbara. Collectively, they paid tribute to the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service and defense of our nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)