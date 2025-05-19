Members of a firing party shoot their rifles during a Memorial Day ceremony in Santa Maria, Calif., May 26, 2025. During the ceremony, the firing of three volleys and the playing of Taps were performed to pay tribute to the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service and defense of our nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2025 18:35
|Photo ID:
|9062824
|VIRIN:
|250526-F-BS524-7570
|Resolution:
|1600x1143
|Size:
|493.1 KB
|Location:
|LOMPOC, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|LOMPOC, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Santa Maria Memorial Day 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Olga Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.