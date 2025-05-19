Santa Maria Memorial Day 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of a firing party shoot their rifles during a Memorial Day ceremony in Santa Maria, Calif., May 26, 2025. During the ceremony, the firing of three volleys and the playing of Taps were performed to pay tribute to the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service and defense of our nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)