SAR Swimmer Participates in Man Overboard Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. j.g. Michael Alon, from Santa Monica, California, a member of the search and rescue swimmer team, is hoisted onto the fo’c’sle after a man overboard drill on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the Pacific Ocean, April 21, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)