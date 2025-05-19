Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAR Swimmer Participates in Man Overboard Drill [Image 4 of 10]

    SAR Swimmer Participates in Man Overboard Drill

    04.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Higbee (DDG 123)

    Ensign Nicolas Bissonnette, from Fairfax, Virginia, belays down the side of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) during a man overboard drill in the Pacific Ocean, April 21, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 08:58
    This work, SAR Swimmer Participates in Man Overboard Drill [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

