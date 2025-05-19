Sailors on the search and rescue swimmer team participate in a man overboard drill on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the Pacific Ocean, April 21, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2025 08:58
|Photo ID:
|9061946
|VIRIN:
|250421-N-AM483-2327
|Resolution:
|2461x3692
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SAR Swimmers Participate in Man Overboard Drill [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.