Quartermaster 2nd Class James Cadena, from Carson, California, a member of the search and rescue swimmer team is hoisted up the side of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) during a man overboard drill in the Pacific Ocean, April 21, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)
This work, SAR Swimmer Participates in Man Overboard Drill [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.