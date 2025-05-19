Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Reynaldo Soto, Puerto Rico National Guard command senior enlisted leader, presents a coin of appreciation to Command Sgt. Maj. Eliezer Olivera, 101st Troop Command command sergeant major, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jose Oyola, 130th Engineer Battalion command sergeant major, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, May 24, 2025. The change of responsibility symbolizes the roles and responsibilities of the outgoing Senior Enlisted Advisor transferring to the incoming Senior Enlisted Advisor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joel Manzano)