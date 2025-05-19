Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jose Oyola, outgoing command sergeant major of the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, receives a plaque in recognition of his service during a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, May 24, 2025. He is joined by Command Sgt. Maj. Eliezer Olivera, incoming command sergeant major, and Col. Omayra Ramirez, commander of the 101st Troop Command. The change of responsibility symbolizes the roles and responsibilities of the outgoing Senior Enlisted Advisor transferring to the incoming Senior Enlisted Advisor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joel Manzano)