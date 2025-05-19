Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, participate in the welcoming of troops for Annual Training 2025 and a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, May 24, 2025. The change of responsibility symbolizes the roles and responsibilities of the outgoing Senior Enlisted Advisor transferring to the incoming Senior Enlisted Advisor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joel Manzano)