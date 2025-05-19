Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Change of Responsibility [Image 4 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Change of Responsibility

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    05.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    U.S. Army Col. Omayra Ramirez, commander of the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, hands the battalion colors to Sgt. Maj. Eliezer Olivera during a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, May 24, 2025. The change of responsibility symbolizes the roles and responsibilities of the outgoing Senior Enlisted Advisor transferring to the incoming Senior Enlisted Advisor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joel Manzano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 17:16
    Photo ID: 9061385
    VIRIN: 250524-Z-EF563-1021
    Resolution: 6518x4345
    Size: 12.05 MB
    Location: SALINAS, PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Responsibility [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AnnualTraining2025 #101stTroopCommand #PRARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download