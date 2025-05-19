Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Omayra Ramirez, commander of the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, hands the battalion colors to Sgt. Maj. Eliezer Olivera during a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, May 24, 2025. The change of responsibility symbolizes the roles and responsibilities of the outgoing Senior Enlisted Advisor transferring to the incoming Senior Enlisted Advisor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joel Manzano)