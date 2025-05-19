FWNY25: FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9, host's dinner for U.S. Marines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Special-Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Fleet Week New York attend a military appreciation dinner hosted by the New York City Fire Department Engine 54 or ‘Pride of Midtown,’ Ladder Four, Battalion Nine, as part of Fleet Week New York 2025 in New York City, May 24, 2025. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell)