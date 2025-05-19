U.S. Marines and Sailors with Special-Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Fleet Week New York attend a military appreciation dinner hosted the New York City Fire Department Engine 54 or ‘Pride of Midtown,’ Ladder Four, Battalion Nine, as part of Fleet Week New York 2025 in New York City, May 24, 2025. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2025 01:51
|Photo ID:
|9060840
|VIRIN:
|250524-M-RG120-1204
|Resolution:
|3883x5836
|Size:
|16.16 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FWNY25: FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9, host's dinner for U.S. Marines [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.